Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.30.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Cristiano Ronaldo dethrones Selena Gomez as the most followed person on Instagram, "Avatar" retires Papyrus font, and politician Frank Sapareto accused of assault during a porn shoot!

7-8am – The Cardi vs. Nicki Minaj, Bob Saget got married, and a person was killed by a grape picking machine!

8-9am – Scott Capurro joins the show, another school shooting, the most common forms of punishment for your children, and the most popular gift cards this holiday season!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!