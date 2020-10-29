Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Our beloved KCBS correspondent and San Francisco civic treasure Barbara Taylor passed away at the age of 73, a house in Alameda Bronze coast that was built for $3,500 is now for sale for $1.9 million, Jaden Michael is casted as Colin Kaepernick in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series, and Amazon wants their users to know you don’t actually own the prime video content that you ‘buy’!

6am Alice News Network – Aol dial up brings back memories to the morning show, a quarantine Halloween happened in America once before during the Spanish flu, which counties are spiking in the Bay Area, and if all school systems should adopt a no fail policy for this year!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is on fire today with her jokes, there is a go fund me account for the babysitter in the Borat 2 movie, and the creators of South Park have created a new deep fake segment called Sassy Justice!

7am Alice News Network - Daylight savings is happening this weekend, more than 2/3rds of Americans know someone who has had coronavirus, a survey asks couples what annoying conversations keep coming up in their relationship, and a woman in Florida was been running a five year Amazon scan but was recently caught!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Karen O and Willie Nelson do a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’, Neil Young has an older brother named Bob who just released his own song, Nine Inch Nails has their own line of masks with messages on them, and Sam Smith got hair transplant surgery!

8am Alice News Network – One in seven Americans say they are drinking hard liquor on election night, the average kid begs their parents for a puppy over a thousand times, and Sarah has a hard time on making decisions!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

