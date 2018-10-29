Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.29.2018

6-7 AM: The Justin Bieber burrito controversy, they caught the David Schwimmer lookalike, Kanye's 'Blexit' calls for an exodus from the Democratic party, the movie box office, football stats, candy corn on a cob, and a few fast facts!

7-8 AM: The secret Netflix menu, Sofia Vergara is reportedly claiming her ex Nick Loeb is using their embryo court case as a bid to destroy her marriage to Joe Manganiello, Mike Tyson trying to produce a TV show, and woman who had belly button removed says she 'regrets' procedure!

8-9 AM: The new red camera, a fast-food loving dog, a man does a Hitler bit, and a conservative mom discovers her daughter's secret nipple piercings when a doctor inadvertently reveals them in X-ray for rare spinal condition!

9-10 AM: Vinnie catches up on your texts!

