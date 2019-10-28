Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.28.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – U.S. v. Lori Loughlin: Most damaging evidence includes husband saying ‘I had to work the system,’ the highest grossing rated R movies, it takes 38 seconds to judge somebody’s entire lifestyle, and asking too many questions in the meeting!

7-8am – Ben Affleck fallen off the wagon again, the number one candy according to each state, and “National Trick or Treat Day”!

8-9am - California democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe, Elton John farewell show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse postponed to 2020, Jurors say police sergeant should get almost $20 million in discrimination suit against St. Louis County police, the ‘on the way friends’, and how to make your pumpkins last longer!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

