Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.27.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dave Chappelle talks about how San Francisco got him back into standup comedy, Kazakhstan isn’t fighting ‘Borat’ anymore and using his catchphrase for tourism ads, and ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy gruesome hand impaling injury to be detailed in an upcoming TLC special!

6am Alice News Network – The time change is coming, California had recorded breaking wind yesterday, a neighbor in Laguna Beach is fighting with their neighbor over poles and nets that are over a sculpture which ruins their view to which the other neighbor plays 'Gilligan Island’ theme song for their complaints, and a new bouquet of fall leaves are for sale in stores in San Francisco!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah has a creepy dream about her childhood basement, the Ohio basement Authority rates the most scary basements in movies, a video emerges of Meryl Streep’s nephew in a road range fight in the Hamptons, and Chole Sevigny posed naked while pregnant for Playgirl!

7am Alice News Network - When titanic was filming someone on the crew spiked the lobster chowder with pcp which made people go to the hospital, a survey asks Americans why they quit their job, and things that people miss the most about being in the office!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The nominees for the American Music Awards are out, Eddie Van Halen tribute set for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s HBO Induction Special, Cher wrote a song for Joe Biden which isn’t that good, Drake had a birthday party over the weekend with an interesting food menu, and in the 1970’s 44% of the top songs of the time were written by just one person!

8am Alice News Network – 16% of US residents say that if their candidate doesn't win they will leave the country, a lot of people are spending most of their time in the outdoors, some fast facts, about half of parents say that this era is going to change the way they parent their kids, and there is an instagram account that post pictures of bored husbands when they are shopping with their wives!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages and a movie review of Borat and others with Hooman and Corey Rosen!

