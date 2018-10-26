Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.26.2018
October 26, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Uzette will be at Ulta in Pleasant Hill tomorrow, the highest paid actress, and things that some adults can’t do!
7-8am – Mo Mandel joins the show, first-grade teacher under investigation in Iowa for wearing head-to-toe blackface to costume party!
8-9am – A doomed marriage, and some fast facts!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!