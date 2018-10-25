Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.25.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Ross steals beer, Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend, flushing money down the toilet, and having vs. not having life goals!

7-8am – Yesterday’s ‘Survivor’, Sandra Bullocks new movie coming soon, things we’d miss if we went back in time, eating dog food, a few fast facts, and a scam!

8-9am – Alice in Winterland is now on sale, the highest paid actors, bombs sent to Biden and Robert De Niro, Facebook portal collecting data despite initial denial, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!