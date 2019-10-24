Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.24.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Previously on ‘Survivor’, and tipping your UBER!

7-8am – Pete Davidson’s newest girlfriend, world’s most expensive parking space in Hong Kong changes owners for US$969,000, and how much you pay for certain things!

8-9am - New about upcoming ‘Fast and Furious’, how most people sleep, and a kid gets to live his dream!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

