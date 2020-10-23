Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.23.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – New releases of movies and tv shows that are premiering on streaming services, new promos of Adele hosting SNL are out, Drew Barrymore had a psychic on her show who got a hold of one of her dead relatives who is actually still alive, and Noah Cryus barely had clothes on at the CMT awards!

6am Alice News Network – A study says that more than 1000 solar systems have a perfect view of earth, some scientists in Germany found a new time limit, and a survey asked Americans how much they would pay to live a day without stress!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s National Croc Day, the most scary books for each state, Natalie Portman releases a children’s book of inclusive fables, Scarlett Johansson is set to star and produce a sci-fi drama named ‘Bride’, and people felt in different if this year’s World Series should actually count!

7am Alice News Network - Top items that are going fast as holiday gifts, a woman who says that she is counting this year in order to celebrate her 34th birthday again, and when you hide something so well but you can’t find it again!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Pearl Jam is celebrating their 30th anniversary by releasing their full appearance on MTV Unplugged, Beastie Boys is releasing their greatest hits album today, Bruce Springsteen released his 20th album, and Elton John has his own Barbie Doll out now!

8am Alice News Network – The moment when you realize you are getting older, a survey says that people started to cabin fever 2 months into the pandemic, and an old marriage test from 1939 is making the rounds again!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

