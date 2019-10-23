Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.23.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Celebrities that are most likely to infect your computer, McAfee puts out a list of the most dangerous celebrities to search online, and 2019’s best cities for Halloween trick or treating!

7-8am – One angry Swedish dude may change length of yellow traffic lights in 90 countries, and the struggle of controlling screen time!

8-9am - Jennifer Anniston’s diet, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea marries designer Melody Ehsani, Vegan traumatized after eating ‘plant-based’ pizza made with real ham, and the top ten chores we don’t want to do!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment