Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.23.2018

6-7 AM - Amy Schumer is pregnant. 94-year-old Bob Barker is hospitalized. ARod’s ex wants more financial support. The Mountain from GOT gets married. Third time is a charm for Rosie O’Donnell? Gruesome details released about missing journalist. World’s largest bridge finally opens. Should marriage be a temporary contract? Let your house breathe. World Series starts tonight.

7-8 AM - Alice in Winterland Announcement. Variety.com’s list of horror movies in the past 20 years. Wanna live in the Jimmy Buffet community? Gov’t is spending how much on coffee mugs? Mega millions draw is tonight!

8-9 AM - Scott Capurro in studio. Fight at the Symphony. Top 10 websites that shaped the internet. Injuries during sex?

9-10 AM - Vinnie catches up on text messages.

