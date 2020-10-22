Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.22.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Matthew McConaughey is coming out with a memoir where he reveals he was blackmailed into losing his virginity and doesn't want to be in rom-com movies, Kanye West has spent close to $3 million of his own money for his presidential campaign, and Anthony Hopkins is coming out with his own cologne and perfume line!

6am Alice News Network – The last presidential debate is going to be on the same time a football game is going to air, more than half of people’s nightmares are from coronavirus and more people wear more relaxed cloths, a karaoke bar in Canada put a shower on stage for people to still enjoy singing while not spreading germs, and two people in China got fixed up on a blind date where the women showed up to the date with 23 of her members to test the man’s generosity!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – In Borat 2 there is a scene with Rudy Giuliani in an eyebrow raising situation, Quibi is officially over after 7 months of starting, and a new ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ television series is coming soon along with a ‘Flash Dance’ tv series!

7am Alice News Network - Sharks are hanging out off the coast of California in record numbers, the most popular baby names, 92% of couples who had to move their wedding due to covid have already rescheduled it, and more than half of people say they will start shaking hands again!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Ozzy Osbourne blames his health issues on a cursed doll, Adam Sandler did the ‘Dreams’ Tik Tok trend with his dog bagel, Paul McCartney is coming out with a new solo album called ‘McCartney 3’, and the last time Sarah got ripped!

8am Alice News Network – Mask breath is a real thing during this time that people have started carrying mints, Lowe’s will deliver Christmas trees to your home this holiday season, coca-cola is going to get rid of their underperforming drinks, the cities with the most ufo sightings in America, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages and Hooman with a special guest does a movie review!

