Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.22.2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – The new ‘Star Wars’ movie, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has revealed he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer, woman finds a stranger in her house bathing her child, the new “testicuzzi”, and Bay Area cheerleader alleges football players directed homophobic slurs at him!
7-8am – Viewers were left scratching their heads on Monday night when Cody Simpson and judge Lindsay Lohan had a bizarre reunion on The Masked Singer Australia, food rules we want to break, how to bone your date, and believing in ghosts!
8-9am - What Kanye got Kim for her birthday, and the top gifts people want!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment