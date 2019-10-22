Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.22.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The new ‘Star Wars’ movie, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has revealed he is battling stage four pancreatic cancer, woman finds a stranger in her house bathing her child, the new “testicuzzi”, and Bay Area cheerleader alleges football players directed homophobic slurs at him!

7-8am – Viewers were left scratching their heads on Monday night when Cody Simpson and judge Lindsay Lohan had a bizarre reunion on The Masked Singer Australia, food rules we want to break, how to bone your date, and believing in ghosts!

8-9am - What Kanye got Kim for her birthday, and the top gifts people want!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

