Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.21.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A quick Big Brother recap, Courteney Cox hasn’t seen her fiancé in person for more than 200 days due to the pandemic, and Nicolas Cage tells Marilyn Mason about flipping $200 into $20,000 while gambling but gave the winnings to an orphanage!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie has a fire near his house yesterday, California is doing a good job staying in the lesser tiers when it comes to coronavirus cases, a new survey ranked the 20 most inventions of all time, and a dominatrix tried to go into a luxury grocery market in LA with her human male dog!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – It’s Back to the future day and an audition tape of Ben Stiller going for the starring roles surfaces, the Fast and Furious franchise will be ending after the 11th film, Paul Hogan who plays Crocodile Dundee plays himself in a trailer for ‘The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee’, and Jamiee Foxx will be playing a vampire hunter in a new movie for Netflix!

7am Alice News Network - A mother and son in Pennsylvania got into a road rage incident where they shot at the other car where they were sentenced to serve time in jail, a survey looks at how many people unpack their bag from a trip when they get home, a man in England rented a billboard to try to get himself a girlfriend and it worked, and most people would use a romantic vibe to get people to vote!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tony Lewis, the lead singer from the band ‘The Outfield’ passed away at the age of 62, Spencer Davis the leader of Spencer Davis Group dies at the age of 81, Demi Lovato and Miley Cryus are sharing their alien sightings, and a neighborhood in California is using the song ‘Sandman’ to light their Halloween decorations!

8am Alice News Network – An erotic romantic novel where a scientist falls in love with the coronavirus goes viral, a 37 year old man in Florida took a lot of expensive merch to self-check out at Wal-Mart by scanning Kool Aid instead of the actual items, a women from Canada stole tiles from Pompeii which she returned by mail saying that they cursed her, lowest weight is on Friday morning and Sunday is when people are their heaviest, and some fast facts!

