Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.21.2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – The new Zombieland is coming, the new ‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple to hit produce shelves soon, and lies people hate most!
7-8am – Miley Cyrus’ new flame Cody Simpson, Justin Trudeau’s political future in jeopardy as Canada elects new Parliament, homelessness is California’s biggest problem, and what makes a perfect morning!
8-9am - Photos show Felicity Huffman in prison as more parents set to plead guilty in college admissions scandal, video shows Oregon coach disarming student then embracing him before police arrive, and a Florida man arrested in beating death of peeping Tom!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
