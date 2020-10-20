Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.20.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Big Brother recap, there will be one more Presidential debate on Thursday with mics muted, Jeff Bridges announced last night he has lymphoma, and New Yorker writer and CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from his job for exposing himself on a zoom call with his coworkers!

6am Alice News Network – Some Bay Area schools who have been returning to normal with no new cases reported, a study says that kids interrupt their parents while working five times a day, a survey finds that men are more likely than women to dream about their wedding day, and with the holidays coming up some people are considering taking family members temperatures before letting them in their homes!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Marvel movie is being shot in San Francisco, there is a visual graphic map that shows how many corona cases each state has had since June, a viral tweet asks which is the worst Hollywood Chris, and a list of the best ranked scary movies!

7am Alice News Network - Black Friday Deals are going to be stagger in order to help with coward control, a study shows that a babies taste in music usually stems from an influence from their parents depending on their height, and an investigation led to a million dollar Folrida flying squirrel trapping ring!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Just a couple of weeks after his passing some of Eddie Van Halen guitars are up for sale, Apple launched a music tv channel where its music videos all day long, Taylor Swift is selling cds that she signed but only a limited few are out there, Halsey completed shaved her head on Tik Tok, Quavo is looking to be the next inspiration for his own McDonalds meal, and Jason Derulo spent over $100,00 at a bar after his single was on the top of the Billboard charts!

8am Alice News Network – Coronavirus themed Christmas tree ornaments will be here for the holiday season, coronavirus has killed the decoration theme of maximalism, the most common thing that people are doing while sheltering in place, a man in Austin stole millions of dollars’ worth of printer toner meant for the local library, and there is a high tech male chastity belt up for sale!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

