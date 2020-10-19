Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.19.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie gives an update on how his daughters liked a drive in the movie, Zachery Ty Bryan who played one of the children from the sitcom ‘Home Improvement’ was arrested for strangling his girlfriend, ‘The Simpsons' episode of a tree house of horror was not aired, and Neal Degrasse Tyson warns that an asteroid can hit Earth the day before the election!

6am Alice News Network – Some fast facts, the benefits of kids learning remotely on a computer, a woman refused to leave a gas station in Florida to which when the cops arrived she gave them an interesting name in response, and half Americans say it will be the first time they will travel since the pandemic for the holiday season!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The producers of the new James Bond movie say they use gallons of soda on the street so it is not as slippery for stunts, AMC is letting people rent out a movie theater for $99 and invite your friends, an update on the new ‘Survivor’ season, and Bruce Willis stars in commercial for ‘Die Hard’ car batteries!

7am Alice News Network - Vinnie’s stolen car was found in Antioch, Ocean Spray has seen a huge interest in sales thanks to the viral Tik Tok star, tips on when to be honest to some others, a new study found that it is safe to go to the dentist, and most Americans would consider to live in a van after the pandemic!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A California rapper Nuke Bizzle used stolen identity and bragged in a recent music video to brag about unemployment fraud was arrested, Miley Cryus did a cover of ‘Zombie’, Adele is going to be hosting SNL this weekend, and Paris Hilton has a new song out!

8am Alice News Network – The most common goals people had set for themselves during the pandemic, one in four single people have had sex with their roommate during shelter in place, a survey asks people how many enemies they have, and the worst candy bars to get for Halloween, and Realtor.com says that 13% of people live in a haunted house!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

