Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.19.2018

Today's full show podcast ...

6-7 AM - Marilyn Manson's face on what? A short 3-month engagement. John Stamos gets even more adorable. Beware – Fake Click Bait. Who doesn’t love nachos? Are you middle aged? Donuts do good.

7-8 AM - Dinner With Herve movie on HBO Saturday night at 8 PM starring Peter Dinklage. Nebraska’s funny new tourism pitch. NYPD - Bringing blue back. Orange is the New Black ending? ASAP Rocky bullied at first orgy. Tommy Chong tried to go to Canada. What horror movies are watched in each state? Boston clinched their spot in the Wolrd Series. Mega Million almost at a billion. A most wanted criminal gets caught in the dumbest way. The best thing about working at home. Kid steals moms car and reaction caught on camera.

8-9 AM - Hamilton returns to the Bay! The search for extraterrestrial intelligence. Do you juul? Banksy’s plan went awry. Late night eats.

9-10 AM - Vinnie catches up on your text messages.

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!