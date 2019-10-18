Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie's Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé Cooke Maroney is getting married tomorrow in Newport, Rhode Island. Jennifer is 29, Cooke is 34. They got engaged this past February, after less than a year of dating. - There's a scene in the new movie "The Lighthouse" where Robert Pattinson has sex with a mermaid, and they actually show her naughty bits. The director says they based them on a female shark's genitalia. - Netflix says they're "monitoring" accounts they believe are being shared, and are looking into "consumer-friendly ways" of preventing you from doing it. But no imminent changes are in the pipeline.

How to work the myshake app. - Fast Facts: JFK didn't push to get to the Moon because he cared about space exploration. All he was worried about was beating the Russians. - Vikings didn't wear helmets with horns. It comes from a performance of Richard Wagner's opera "The Ring" in 1876. The costume designer made horned helmets for the Vikings in the show, and the image stuck. - The average person's social life peaks at 29, according to a new survey. Partly because you can finally afford to do stuff, and you're still young enough to have the energy to go out.

7-8am – New music from Alter Bridge, Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and Country Singer Chris Janson. + Lady Gaga takes a fall in Las Vegas.

The first all-female spacewalk. - China said what? - A sister that killed her sibling gets arrested again after a police chase. - A guy in Illinois who had a warrant for forgery tried to give the cops a fake name when they caught him on Friday. But he had his name tattooed on his neck, which really blew up his plan. He was arrested.

8-9am - Jonny Moseley in the studio.

PG&E to answer some hard-hitting questions. Natural Light is doing a Halloween costume contest and paying $10,000 for the best 'real-life nightmare' costume. One example they gave was a woman in prison garb, holding a ball-and-chain with "Student Loans" written on it. So her costume is, quote, "Shackled by Student Debt." Airbnb is going hard on stunts lately and hooking people up with places like the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Goodyear Blimp, and Jim Beam distillery. Now here's their latest. What do you do when you feel a cold coming on? The most common ways people try to fight it are: Drinking hot tea with lemon, drinking lots of water, chicken soup, drinking orange juice and sleeping.

9-10am – We see what you had to say... reading your texts.

