Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.18.2018

Today's full show podcast ...​

6-7 AM - Rumors about Ariana, Pete and Mac Miller. Who knew Ariana had so many tattoos? Canelo Alvarez signs a huge fighting deal. The Conners did okay in the ratings. Breaking up is hard to do … what’s the best way to break up? Tempest in a teapot? What happened to Huey Lewis?

7-8 AM - Of all the richest celebrities, who is most liked and least liked? Hate is a bad word. Celebrities preserving themselves digitally. Cardi B. says leave me alone! A reboot for The Nanny? Today is the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill. Ex-USA Gymnastics president arrested. Self-lubricating condom works for how many thrusts? How much more does life cost post-kids?

8-9 AM - Red Sox talk. Survivor review. What’s coming on after Super Bowl on CBS? NFL ratings are back. What cartoons did you watch as a kid? Sets used in two different movies. Floyd Mayweather speaks. Bay Area workers are putting off having families-why? Half of US births happen outside of wedlock. A ten-year-old makes a mark on the world. SF ranked 4th best city for pizza.

9-10 AM - Vinnie reads your text messages.

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!