Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.17.2019

6-7am – Earthquake talk. Great ShakeOut Day today!

A man in London lost his wallet on Monday and the guy who found it got in touch with him by using the account number on a credit card. He sent four money transfers for a penny each and listed his contact info in the "notes" section. The guy got his wallet back the same day. - There's a discussion on Reddit about things men do that they think are okay but are actually creepy. Some of the top answers are: Asking a woman, "Where's my hug?" . . . saying "You're perfect" within a few minutes of meeting someone and asking a woman you just met if she lives alone. - A 54-year-old from Boston was in Chicago on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon and saw a guy with a gun robbing people on a metro train. So he wrestled the gun away, held the guy until cops got there, then left and still ran the marathon.

7-8am – Survivor talk. - Billboard 100. - The wife of former Tarzan actor and game show host Ron Ely was stabbed to death in their home, Wednesday. The perpetrator was their 30-year-old son, Cameron who was shot and killed by police. - A married couple in Oklahoma had an open relationship with another woman, but it fell apart when the guy went to live with the other woman and they argued over chores. He left and that other woman rammed into him while on his motorcycle. His wife and her got into a fistfight and both women were arrested.

Here are a few results from a new study of women who are having affairs. It happens an average of seven years into the marriage, 64% of the women say they feel sexually neglected in their marriage and only 32% feel guilty about cheating. - There's a picture going viral from a guy in England who eats mashed potato sandwiches. He takes a piece of bread, butters it, puts a big scoop of mashed potatoes on top, sprinkles on some cheese, and eats it. "No gravy required."

8-9am - "Guinness World Records," says that Jennifer Aniston was the fastest to get one million followers on Instagram. She did it in just five hours and 16 minutes. Last we checked, she was already up to 11.1 million. - Helen Hunt injured in a rollover crash. - The "Hollywood Reporter" says that Disney is willing to spend as much as $25 million, per episode, on their Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Hawkeye. - Most powerful people in entertainment this year.

Hooman and Corey Rosen's movie review of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor.​

