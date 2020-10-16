Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.16.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie still cries when he watches Moana, the figures from the 1964 movie ‘Rudolph the Red nose Reindeer’ are up for auction, rapper Logic buys a rare pokemon card for $220,000, SNL has to pay audience members to watch the show live under New York covid rules, the Tony Awards are still going to happen, and a few restaurants in the theater district are giving stage actors food that they can pay at their leisure!

6am Alice News Network – A list of celebrities and their coffee intake, the biggest stories in science for the week, a guy in Pennsylvania got arrested for trying to set up a three way with his wife and a horse, and most malls are planning on having Santa around for the holiday season!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – There is a rumor going around that there is going to be a movie with everyone who played Spiderman, lesbian vampires are coming to Netflix, Amazon is going to a series on the movie ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, Joaquin Phoenix is going to play Napoleon, and ESPN reporter Vaughn McClure passes away at the age of 48.

7am Alice News Network - The Bay Area is doing very well in keeping covid cases down, a survey finds the top foods people hated as kids but now eat, and the number one candy through the generations during Halloween!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A virtual music festival called SOS had a huge line up to save music venues, and T.I. has a new record out today with a feature from his daughter where she comforts the scandal about her dad checking to see if she is still a virgin!

8am Alice News Network – A smuggler was caught with two pounds of gold in his butt, a new survey finds the parenting hacks in order to make their kids do stuff, and there are zombie skittles out there!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

