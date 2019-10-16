Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.16.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Should Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame be changed to Music Hall of Fame? The 16 acts nominated for next year's Rock Hall class include The Dave Matthews Band, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., and Soundgarden. - You've probably heard of the Golden Ratio before. It's an old Greek formula that you can supposedly use on someone's face to determine how beautiful they are. Well, a British cosmetic surgeon combined it with computerized mapping techniques to determine that the most beautiful woman in the world is.

Dogpile on Elizabeth Warren! - Apple is expected to release a new version of its low-cost iPhone SE early next year…resembles the 8. - LeBron James finds himself in hot water overseas. - Is Halloween one of your favorite holidays? According to a new survey, 58% of people under 34 and 48% of people between 35 and 54 say it's one of their favorites. And one in 10 says it's their absolute favorite.

7-8am – "Meat the Family": A new reality show that challenges carnivores to eat their pets. What now? - Felicity Huffman began serving her two-week prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal…which gets her out a few days before Halloween. She was also fined $30,000 and slapped with 250 hours of community service. - Neil Patrick Harris has never been known for big-budget action flicks, but that's about to change because he just joined the cast of the new "Matrix" movie. - Jen Aniston joins Instagram. - Metallica has socks!

The show Jack Ryan is back on November 1st. - First all-women spacewalk scheduled for this week. - The average person has 4.6 moments every year where they're afraid someone's broken into their house, according to a new survey. And 39% of us keep a, quote, "weapon or item" near the bed in case one of those isn’t a false alarm. - How much do you spend on impulse? - The "Oxford English Dictionary" just added a ton of new words to their dictionary, including chillax, promposal, whatevs, fake news, and "Star Wars" terms including lightsaber, Jedi, and Padawan.

8-9am - Comic Scott Capurro is in the studio.

Update on the Contra Costa County explosion. - The ability to have an attention span is a lost art. Attention and focus are gone. - Today is National Boss's Day. And to celebrate, a new survey found that two-thirds of people say they'd rather be managed by a robot than their current boss. The main reason? They TRUST the robot more. - Fast Facts.

9-10am – We read your texts…​

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

