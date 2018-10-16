Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.16.2018

Sarah and Vinnie full show podcast ...

6-7 AM - Today is John Mayer‘s 41st birthday. Oh, young love … Selena Gomez being treated for an emotional breakdown … Is it due to Justin Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin? Doesn’t look like a clean break for Ariana and Pete or does it? You can buy the houseboat Tom Hanks spent time in. Mega Millions up to $654 million - Fourth largest jackpot. 49ers looked good but … Paul Allen of Microsoft passes away. Woman “accidentally” stabs and kills her husband.

7-8 AM - Randy and Evie Quaid are back in the news and being sued for $5 million. Trump shows up on 60 minutes and the painting behind him gets noticed - the artist’s sales have gone through the roof. Kanye meets with Ugandan President. Mariah Carey has new music. What would you give up to never have a hangover? Popular Halloween costumes. Locals still without power from PG&E due to red flag conditions.

8-9 AM - Paul Allen info. What’s Snapchat stock look like today? JLo and ARod’s driver run over a photographer. Hip Hop Awards tonight as well as the new show The Connors. Actress Margot Robbie is a dead ringer for Sharon Tate. Rock n Roll Hall of Fame is on ... are you gonna vote? Advice for a recent breakup. A woman tries to block a man from his loft and gets fired. Fan gets banned after throwing beer at NFLer. Do you agree with this list of 2018 basic human rights?

9-10 AM - Vinnie reads your texts.

