Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.15.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A Big Brother recap, the house were the filmed the famous pool scene from Fast Times at Ridgemont High is up for sale, the Rosebud Motel from the tv show Schitt's Creek is up for sale, Joe Rogan is selling his LA mansion to move to Texas after his big deal with Spotify, actress Conchata Ferrell who played the maid in ‘Two and Half Men’ has passed away at the age of 77, and the ‘Amazing Race’ started a new season with two Bay Area Natives!

6am Alice News Network – An update on the story about the affair between a news anchor and the mayor in Alaska that really got the morning show’s attention!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The viral Tik Tok skateboard guy who made a video with the Fleetwood Mac song ‘Dreams’ is now a Halloween costume, Stevie Nicks has now joined Tik Tok, Showtime is going to revive ‘Dexter’ as a limited series, and a ‘Buck Rogers’ movie is in the works!

7am Alice News Network - Some people in Omaha found a sign in the woods that says there might be another dimension, the House of Prime Rib in San Francisco is open for dine in meals and now is booked till the end of the year, and Dunkin’ Donuts is coming out with an interesting Halloween donut!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – John Legend dedicated his performance at the Billboard Music Awards to his wife, Post Malone was the nights big winner at the BMA’s, Stevie Wonder got a kidney transplant a few years ago and says it feels great, and Ariana Grande says a new album is going to drop this month!

8am Alice News Network – Sarah made salmon burritos much to Vinnie’s dislike, National Dessert Day was yesterday and a poll asks which desert people would prefer the most, a new survey asks people which end of the candy corn they start to eat, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment