Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.15.2019

6-7am – "Joker" was not a one-week wonder. It made another $55 million over the weekend and topped the box office for the second straight week. - If you haven't picked out all the scary movies you're going to watch this Halloween season... what are you waiting for? Maybe you're waiting for us to tell you which ones have the most NUDITY?!

Who has better, financially? Generation X or Millennials? The Rhode Island DMV wants to start charging a $15 fee just for walking in the door. They pitched the plan to the governor and they think it could bring in about $1 million in revenue a year. - Well here's one of those things we never thought we'd have to say: "You really shouldn't use toothpaste on your "lady parts!" Apparently, there's a myth floating around online that if you put toothpaste down there, it can tighten things up. Well… it's not true. And it could be dangerous. - - A new study asked millennials what type of cuisine looks the best on social media. ... and ITALIAN won. In fact, about one in 11 people said they've gone for Italian food JUST because of the pictures, not because they really wanted it.

7-8am – Disney Plus releases a 3-hour and 17-minute commercial for the service. Jeremy Renner's marital problems. His ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco are battling over custody of their daughter. He says she's a sex addict and she says he's addicted to drugs. - Stephen King books. - Zoe Kravitz is the new "Catwoman."

State regulators are trying to change the way utility companies handle their planned power shutdowns. - A woman in Florida lost her dog in 2007, and never thought she'd see it again. But she kept paying the $15 yearly fee to keep its microchip activated. And someone finally found the dog in Pittsburgh last week, 12 years after it went missing. - Is it okay to take your shoes off in a plane? How about reclining your seat back? 40 percent said, "NO!, pull your seat back up!" - Lin Tzu Ting gets arrested in the Philippines for wearing a tiny bikini. - Eddie Van Halen has reportedly been flying to Germany for the past five years to be treated for cancer again. Eddie had tongue cancer in 2000, but was declared cancer-free in 2002. Sources say that this time the cancer is in his throat.

8-9am - Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have moved on. Miley and CODY SIMPSON have confirmed their relationship, and Liam was spotted with actress Maddison Brown from the new "Dynasty." - Justin Timberlake says he wants to work with "young, fresh people" and do more collaborations, including Meek Mill and Lizzo. - These days, when the Internet decides you're canceled, that's it. You don't get to come back, sorry or not, and that's not a good thing. Sarah Silverman agrees.

Demo debates tonight. Governor sign bill for California students. You kill it-you eat it. Loans interest rates are now capped! No toll for Lombard Street in San Francisco. 4.5 earthquake hits the Bay Area. A new customer service survey found the average person starts getting annoyed after three-and-a-half minutes on hold. And we'll hang up without being helped around 11-minutes in.

