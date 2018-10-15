Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.15.2018

Today's full show podcast ...

6-7 AM - Hooman tells us about his 24 hour trip to Mexico. It’s a shocker but Arianna and Pete broke up.

7-8 AM - Kanye ran for nine minutes on Twitter from Africa. What were the Royals up to this past weekend? Sears files for Chapter 11 and announces store closures. No one won over the weekend in Mega Millions.

8-9 AM - What is hot on the Billboard charts?

9-10 AM - Let’s see what listeners had to say.

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!