Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.14.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Justin Bieber has his own line of crocs but people are unhappy because they couldn't get their hands on them, and Mike Tyson leaves viewers worried from his incoherent interview on a tv appearance!

6am Alice News Network – An update of the latest PG&E power outages, a women passed away after a car plowed through an outside dining restaurant in San Jose, and a news anchor in Anchorage posted a video about the mayor who sent nude photos to a child but she really wanted revenge on him after having an affair with him!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Billboard Music Awards are tonight, Brian Austin Green was on the Mask Singer, Vinnie gets tricked in buying weed from a homeless man back in the day, the movie company AMC is running out of money but some movies are trying to get released in theaters during the pandemic, and Disney is going to make a movie after the ride Space Mountain!

7am Alice News Network - Scott Budman calls in to talk about the Apple Event and the new IPhone, a new survey finds that most parents say it will be helpful if they had some kind of superpower to deal with everything during the pandemic, and a Dutch practice of cow hugging help people have a soothing experience!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Flaming Lips are going to continue to perform live shows in plastic bubbles, a drone sprayer is making headlines, Demi Lovato had teamed up with Finneas for a new song called Commander in Chief, Elvira the Mistress of Darkness has come out with a song to not cancel Halloween, and Elton John is stumbling over his words in an interview!

8am Alice News Network – Half of Americans say that they will not see their family this holiday season, most kids saying doing school from home is better for them, Thanksgiving turkeys are going to be smaller this year, and the most common type of pizza people order from each state!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

