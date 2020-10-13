Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.13.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kanye West has officially put out his first presidential campaign ad, three actors who played jewel thieves are suing CBS for not letting the authorities or other store fronts know that they were filming, and Brad Pitt is being sued for supposedly convincing a woman to marry him and give him money for his foundation!

6am Alice News Network – There is fire watch weather happening this week, the average American thinks the first two weeks of October is the best time for fall, boredom really gets to Sarah, and researchers found that couples look alike when they start dating!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – An update on what Bryn and Nicole did over the week that Sarah and Vinnie were on vacation, the internet wants to cancel Bill Burr over his controversial monologue on SNL, and Jack White paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen on SNL!

7am Alice News Network - Two teachers from a high school in Vallejo are put on leave for talking bad about their students not being able to work technology while they didn't know their students were watching them, the most important rules for a first date, and a priest in Louisiana gets caught having a three some on the church alter!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – David Crosby in hot water over the tweet about Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen’s album sale has grown up, Tom Parker from the band ‘The Wanted’ announced that he has an importable brain tumor, Scarface the rapper has battled covid and needs a kidney donation due to organ failure, Greta Van Fleet drop a new single, and Tory Lanez finally gets charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion !

8am Alice News Network – California’s numbers are staying low in coronavirus cases, a study shows which city in each state is the most stressful and the most stressful city to live in the country is in California, the most searched costumes for Halloween, and what a quarter bathroom means!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment