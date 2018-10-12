Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.12.2018

Today's full show podcast ...

6-7 AM - Is Kanye bipolar or just tired? Is Melania Trump most bullied person in the world? Hurricane Michael reeks havoc. Is "Indian summer" no longer politically correct to say? Wizards and Unicorns. Bansky self-destroying art more valuable than ever.

7-8 AM - Emmy winner dies on the Mr. Rodgers movie set. Kanye's visit to the White House and gives a keynote speech in an Apple store. Amy Winehouse Ghost Tour. One drunken night leads to one major financial decision for a couple. Walt Disney's last words? How much can you remember?

8-9 AM - El Nino on its way. Largest theft by a postal worker ... ever. Who has the fastest drive-thru? Google street view catches a cheater.

9-10 AM - Vinnie catches up on your text messages.

