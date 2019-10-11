Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.11.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kevin Hart is back to work, doing minimal tasks for the upcoming "Jumanji" movie. But a source says, "He is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly." - PG&E talk and a touching call from listener Wendy.

7-8am – An informal Rock and Roll Hall of Fame poll say Mötley Crüe is the band people want to see inducted in 2020. They're followed by Blink-182, Iron Maiden, Dave Matthews Band, and Cher.

PG&E spokesperson says what? - Fleet week is here. - Niners play on Sunday. - A new survey asked people if marriage is important to them and only 57% said it's VERY important. 27% said it's somewhat important and 15% said they don't care about it at all. The survey didn't break down the results by age, but it did break it down by gender and the results for men and women were almost identical. - The average American has 20 apps installed on their phone and the top five we say we can't live without are: Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube and Snapchat.

8-9am - Michael Franti in the studio! We hear Michael's new song!

A guy in New Jersey started contacting local farms last year asking for permission to "get-it-on" with their cows and horses. When they all turned him down, he put metal spikes in their driveways to pop their tires. He was finally arrested last week and now he's facing several charges. - What gives you anxiety?

9-10am – We read your texts…​

