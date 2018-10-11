Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.11.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7 AM – There’s a stink in our office - we can’t figure it out! Selena Gomez suffers a mental breakdown. Another child star in trouble with the law - Orlando Brown. What two Game of Thrones actors like to get high together in the bath?

7-8 AM - Spotify turns 10! Kanye to have lunch with President Trump today and we learn about the MMA Act. The Voice spinoff, Song Land producers are Adam Levine, Dave Stewart, and Ryan Tedder. JK Rowling’s latest book, it’s the best one! Increase in Social Security benefits - is it enough? A night at Halloween Haunted House leaves one injured. Who’s the world’s hottest grandma?

8-9 AM - Scarlett Johannson gets equal pay for the Black Widow movie. Is it fair that actors' pay is public? Ben Affleck breaks up with his bunny. Salaries of actors in the 1930s. Which toxic medal is being recalled with jewelry? What is kalimotzo? Greece has banned obese people from riding donkeys. Do you fantasize about cuddling with someone other than your person? And the movie review!

9-10 AM - Vinnie reads your texts!​

