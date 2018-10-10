Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.10.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Vinnie’s photo-shoot at home, few things about the AMAs, inside the 'world's scariest' haunted house where no one has ever lasted more than six hours, the biggest foodie cities, man lists 'used' girlfriend for sale on eBay!

7-8am – Yoko Ono releases her version of Imagine, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks Among First Time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees, a lady tries to hire a hit-man through “plenty of fish” dating app, people are painting bare butts jack o'lantern unedited, and a couple of great “go fund me” charity stories!

8-9am – Scott Capurro went to the clubs, a few fast facts, and sleeping too much is just as bad as sleeping too little!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

