Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.09.2019

6-7am – Somehow this doesn't surprise us: actress Elle Fanning went paint-balling with "Maleficient" co-star Angelina Jolie and her kids. And she couldn't keep up with Angelina! There's been a lot of talk about Rob Gronkowski returning to football and yesterday, he announced that he IS. But NOT as a player. A "John Wick" spin-off is in the works. It's called "Ballerina" and it's about a young female assassin who wants revenge against the people who killed her family.

Outages coming to the Bay Area. Over 800,000 people to be without power today. STDs are on the rise. A man shows up to the hospital with tweezers stuck somewhere, and the Goodyear Blimp is now offering overnight stays.

7-8am – Billboard Top 100 songs. Did Lindsay Lohan get kicked off of The Masked Show in Australia? The Eagles will play their "Hotel California" album in its entirety on their new tour. Batwoman star Ruby Rose is putting out her own line of Crocs.

Bernie Sanders still recovering and hit with more sad news, his daughter-in-law just passed away from cancer. Are the Oakland A's going to Las Vegas? More than 1/3 of people say they'd rather not ever know someone's name than admit they forgot it, according to a new survey. And 23% say they're "too respectful" to ask someone to do them a favor. Plus, which occupations are having the most sex?

8-9am - The next "Bachelor" Peter Weber "split his face open" while filming an episode of the show. He reportedly slipped while trying to get into a golf cart, and cut his face on some cocktail glasses. He's okay though. Miley Cyrus hospitalized, but for what?

Is gaming as addictive as cocaine? A class-action lawsuit says "yes." Is A.I. going to take over our phones? Costco is selling what, now? Tesla will customize the sound your horn makes and don’t buy a brown one.

