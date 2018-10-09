Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.09.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Taylor Swift jumps into politics, Dakota Johnson denies pregnancy rumors after gender reveal party story, and a painting that sold for over a million dollars shreds itself right after auction!

7-8am – The huge fight after the fight at a UFC event, Kanye West’s craziness, a horrible limo crash killed 20 people, the average American experiences two boosts in confidence during a day, why a man burns down his own house, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Matt Nathanson joins the show before he goes on tour!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

