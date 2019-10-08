Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.08.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Zombieland trailer is out. What is happening with the countdown Metallica clock? Elton John’s book is coming out-here what he had to say. San Francisco 49er DJ Jones proposes at Monday Night's game. Brett Favre is wondering if he should have retired earlier.

Power outages are coming to the Bay Area. A teacher has sex with a student. Would you eat just beans instead of beef? An MTA worker in New York got fired several years ago, but apparently no one ever told payroll. So he kept showing up on payday to get his check for FOUR YEARS, to the tune of about $250,000. Now it looks like he could face fraud charges.

7-8am – South Park creators respond to reports of Chinese censorship. Justin Bieber and wife copy Taylor Swift’s Lasik recovery video and Joker porn numbers surge!

A woman had $15,000 of crafts stolen from her car in San Francisco. Commute times have hit an all-time high in the U.S. A guy in Idaho was recently busted for passing bad checks and as it turns out, he was being scammed HIMSELF. He was sending the money to a scammer in Malaysia who promised him millions of dollars. He faces up to 9 years in prison on 3 felony counts.

A guy in Texas robbed a bank on Friday, to pay for his wedding the next day. But he didn't wear a mask, and his fiancée saw the surveillance shots of him that the police posted on Facebook that afternoon. So she convinced him to turn himself in. He was arrested, and the wedding was canceled.

8-9am - Scott Capurro segment.

Three police officers in Spain were in a boat chase with some drug traffickers last week when they lost control of their boat and fell in the sea. The drug traffickers stopped and saved them from drowning, and the cops thanked them by… ARRESTING THEM.

"Cosmopolitan" recently put together a list of the top pop culture Halloween costumes from the past 70 years. It includes things like Elvis Presley, Princess Leia, Indiana Jones, Ghostface from Scream, and High School Musical.

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts.

