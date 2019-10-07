Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.07.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – They come in threes. Who passed away this past weekend? How did “Joker” do in the box office?

Fast Facts, football games were played this weekend…and Monday Night Football with The Niners. A man secretly left $500,000 to people that attended his funeral. Are you friends with your coworkers?

7-8am – Sia announced her many ailments. Miley Cyrus defends her new relationship and tweets about it.

According to a new study, there's an evolutionary reason why men binge drink. It's because it's a "sexual signal" to women. By showing you can handle your liquor, you send the signal that you're healthy and strong. There's a new bar that opened this past weekend in St. Louis. Instead of charging people by the drink, they charge you by the HOUR for unlimited drinks. It's $10-an-hour for regular drinks or $20-an-hour for premium.

8-9am - Music segment. Lizzo featured on CBS This Morning segment. Taylor Swift performed on SNL. A homeless opera singer gets a gig. Gilligan’s Island movie? First Bay Area parent sentenced in "Varsity Blues" Scandal.

Studies show women are in better health when they spend time with their girlfriends. Man accidentally gets shot and killed when his father-in-law shoots him.

There's an ice cream stand in Quito, Ecuador that just started selling a guinea pig flavor. And yes, one of the ingredients is actual guinea pig meat. A bride is upset with bridesmaid-will you agree why?

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts.

