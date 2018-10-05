Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.05.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jonny Mosely’s day yesterday while attempting to surf, Ben Affleck wants to pursue more Batman movies, Captain America actor Chris Evans to 'retire' from role, and senate set to begin voting on Brett Kavanaugh!

7-8am – Scott Capurro joins the show, new technology that will help you avoid screen time, and a man overdosed on an erectile dysfunction drug has permanently damaged his retina!

8-9am – How to make hard decisions, a toddler shreds parents’ life savings, and new San Antonio strip club called 'Emergency Room' raising concerns!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!