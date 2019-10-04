Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.04.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Green Day has a new coffee strain and all-new music. Felicity Huffman to serve her time in here in Dublin, California. Two former students are suing James Franco. Robert De Niro is being sued by a former assistant and the voicemail is something else!

Studies show smiling makes you feel better. Is it too early for Halloween decorations?

7-8am – Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a coke-fueled incident this morning. Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop" is coming to San Francisco this November. Marvel icon, Stan Lee’s San Francisco condo is up for sale. Is Miley Cyrus dating again? Did KISS jump the shark? Justin Bieber gets called out by PETA.

Updates on vaping deaths and the horrific San Francisco crash from Thursday morning. DUI arrests on the rise in U.S. as we all head into a busy weekend and week. An iPhone user is suing Apple for allegedly making him gay. Sponge on a stick for WHAT??? And it’s National Taco Day!

8-9am - Sarah and Vinnie have rats and raccoons! New Music Segment.

San Jose Sharks home opener is tonight. Legoland in New York City is set to open. A woman was shamed by potential employers for her bathing suit pics. The biggest stories in science this week. Subway opera singer gets a record deal. How much sex is normal in a relationship? And Fast Facts.

9-10am – We see what you had to say-reading your texts. Have a great weekend!​

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

