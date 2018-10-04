Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.04.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Kate Hudson's and Danny Fujikawa welcome new baby girl, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ being made into new movies by Netflix, the most offensive content on TV, Thailand bay made famous by The Beach closed indefinitely, and Cadillac Super Cruise beats Tesla Autopilot in autonomous rankings!

7-8am – A lovely email from a listener, Cristiano Ronaldo would face prison time if found guilty of sexual assault, missing Chinese actress Fan Bingbing resurfaces, Ian Ziering protests violent second-grade bully at his daughter’s school, how much it costs to raise a kid nowadays, and the biggest thing you sacrifice as a parent!

8-9am – The new richest man in the world, ‘Venom’ based in San Francisco, Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy club, ‘Ray Donovan’ actor arrested for DUI and child endangerment, and a huge surprise for a beautiful moment this gay man got his hearing back!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman, Rudy, and Bryn review: ‘Venom’ and ‘Star is Born’!

