Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.03.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Whether the film Joker is as controversial as all the hype suggests or not, one thing is clear: It's not for kids. And one theater chain is trying to drive that point home to parents.

A woman in zombie makeup has a panic attack, but the ER doesn't know if its makeup or if its something else very, very wrong. And is micro-cheating still cheating?

7-8am – A television show based on Budweiser is in the works. The bad news is that it might be similar to one of their Super Bowl ads. But the GOOD news is that it WON'T be more of the "sappy story" of the man being reunited with the horse that he raised. Plus, Post Malone's face is now on Bud Light Beer Cans. Several men arrested the connection of the death of HQ Trivia CEO, Colin Kroll.

Jim Carrey to publish a book.

Oakland A’s lost. Presidential candidate Joe Biden coming to town today. Update on Bernie Sanders. Man gets awarded $750,000 for alienation of affection lawsuit. More micro-cheating talk.

8-9am - Michael Stipe coming out with a new song. If you're not a baking show person, you're definitely in the minority these days. (But even if you can't stand those shows, we think this is one we can ALL agree on.) In the "Girl Scout Cookie Championship,” contestants will have to come up with new desserts using, obviously… Girl Scout Cookies.

Survivor was so good last night. In August, a 52-year-old guy in New York City was at a batting cage and took a 75 mile-an-hour fastball to his GROIN. He wound up with bruising and internal bleeding and may lose a testicle. Now he's suing the batting cages for $100,000.

Fast Facts: A guy in Memphis reported a carjacking on Monday. But when the cops found his car had actually been towed, he confessed that he was just trying to cover up his AFFAIR. He was charged with filing a false police report.

9-10am – We read your texts… PLUS Movie Reviews with Hooman and Corey Rosen: Joker and Lucy in the Sky.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

