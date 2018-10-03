Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.03.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The Love Actually Soundtrack coming to symphony to be scored and performed, most dangerous celebrities for your computer, the Cubs go home, and we shouldn’t clap anymore!

7-8am – Fan Bingbing allegedly posted on social media claiming she was fined for tax fraud, what Lamar Odom has been up to, Facebook security breach exposes accounts of fifty million users, words we use to describe things, and mom charged after reportedly allowing 10-year-old to be tattooed by teen!

8-9am – Santa Cruz teen wows Adam Levine on 'The Voice', Kanye West might be a headliner for Coachella next year, Netflix Is Planning a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure ‘Black Mirror’, flight forced to land at KCI after drunken man wouldn’t stop doing pull-ups, and dangerous selfies!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

