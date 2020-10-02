Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.02.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – President Trump and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus, Kylie Jenner posted bikini pictures to get her followers to go vote which had a big impact on the voting website, SNL revealed the first look of Jim Carrey transforming into Joe Biden, and Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft for a indecent in June for stealing a hat from someone, and Nicki Manji gives birth to her first child!

6am Alice News Network – The Oakland A’s won a playoff game, a 24 year old man in Scotland plans a prank for his friend who is on a first date with a cake that says will you marry me, Vinnie’s Pizzeria in New York add a delivery service where the delivery man gives encouraging words, and tips on how to spend the Halloween season!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The best quotes from shows that describes what life is like during the pandemic, Vice President Pence didn’t know it at the time but Borat crashed his speech which made it into the movie, Miley Cryus released a cover of the song ‘Heart of Glass’ on streaming services, the 10 year old girl who challenged Dave Grohl to a drum battle wrote and performed a song for him, and Elton John did a song with the Gorillaz!

7am Alice News Network - A 7 year old kid in Maryland raised enough money for covid relief supplies to deliver it to one of the poorest Indian reservation, T-Mobile is donating hot spots to kids without internet for 5 years for them to do schooling from home, people are planning to spend on gifts this holiday season, and a soccer stadium in the UK has been closed due to the pandemic is now a hot spot for couples to go get it on!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – There is a one day only Voting album for just one day, Sporty Spice aka Mel C came out with a solo album, a local Bay Area Girl that Sarah knew since she was in kindergarten dropped some songs, and Mariah Carey has unreleased songs that came out today!

8am Alice News Network – The seven year old kid from Maryland was a website for people to help donate to his causes, researchers in Europe are working on a Jurassic Park type of science, some nerd news, smiles are contagious according to research, and a list of terms that people use that they are not sure of and what they mean!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

