Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.01.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:



6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Former President Jimmy Carter just celebrated his 96th birthday, the Gregory Brothers who auto tune the news had Weird Al make a parody of the presidential debate, Chrissy Teigen and John legend lost their baby after being on bedrest, Donald Glover reveals he had his third child during the pandemic, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed a baby girl, and Usher had a baby with his girlfriend!

6am Alice News Network – The Oakland A’s won a playoff game last night, Santa Cruz County lost more than 1,000 homes in the latest fires, Sarah has a fly that is bugging, a survey finds the most stressful life events, Ireland just ruled that the bread they serve at Subway is not actually bread, and Halloween candy sales are up this year!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – A quick Big Brother Recap, and a list of the top 50 celebrity brands!

7am Alice News Network - The fires have messed up a lot of the crops in California which is causing shortages, Hawaii is opening back up for tourists but Oakland Airport is going to give out free covid test, sitting on an exercise ball all day it could lead to lower back pain and you don't end up burning a lot of calories, and there is 45 year old guy in China was helping his son with math homework but the stress of it cause him to have a heart attack!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Chris Rock is going to the host premiere of SNL with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, there is a Guinness world record of a person who has the same musician tattooed on their body multiple times, the coaches from ‘The Voice’ have made a music video of Bob Marley’s song ‘One Love’, and AC/DC is coming back!

8am Alice News Network – Some of things to look forward to in the month of October, some fast facts, a debate about milk or almond milk ends in a stabbing, and a new study finds that coronavirus will drain a man’s testosterone levels but the pandemic has helped people look at how they spend money!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment