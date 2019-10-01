Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.01.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Celebrities’ kissing scenes, a burglar steals ladies personal massager, and a lady gets a serious brain injury from Pilates!

7-8am – Stranger Things is getting a fourth season, Juul will no longer support a San Francisco initiative to overturn the city's effective ban on e-cigarette sales, former Yahoo engineer admits hacking 6,000 accounts in search of sexual images, California woman who live-streamed DUI crash that killed younger sister is released on parole, and a study on how most millionaires got to where they are!

8-9am - New Frozen song by Adele Dazim, Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in Florida, Arnold Schwarzenegger arranges for Greta Thunberg to use a Tesla, mega mall owners mull investing in Forever 21 after bankruptcy, Disney planning to offer vegan choices, skim milk is officially the ultimate beverage, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

