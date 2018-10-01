Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.01.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jefferson Airplane singer, co-founder Marty Balin dies, Gwyneth Paltrow got married over the weekend, a newer cleaner ‘Dead Pool’ with an all new rating of PG-13 to be coming soon, Breast Cancer Awareness month starts today, and rescue efforts continue in Indonesia following huge earthquake!

7-8am – Kavanaugh mock hearing cold open on SNL, Kanye West’s performance on SNL, health problems people look up according to each state, lady sues the school system because her son did not make the team, and how an older lady scared a naked intruder off!

8-9am – A Big Brother contestant admits she got pregnant and had a miscarriage on the show, today in history, Country music marks one year since Las Vegas massacre with moment of silence, a possibility for a new stadium for the Oakland A’s, Jerry Brown rejects safe injection site plan for San Francisco, and the ten most annoying thing our neighbors do!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

