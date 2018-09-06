Jennifer Garner's latest film, Peppermint, follows Riley North as she awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla.

Channeling frustration into motivation, the young widow spends years in hiding -- honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force. Eluding the underworld, the police and the FBI, Riley embarks on a deadly quest to deliver her own personal brand of punishment.

Peppermint stars Jennifer Garner, and directed by Pierre Morel.