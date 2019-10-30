Sarah and Vinnie Replay: That Time They Won The Lottery

Sarah and Vinnie, The Alice Morning Show looks back on the time when they won $13,000 in the Mega Millions lottery drawing.

Original story appeared on KPIX.com on March 28, 2012 at 11:42 am

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The estimated jackpot for the Friday multi-state Mega Millions lottery drawing has topped half a billion dollars – making it the largest pot in the history of the game.

Nobody matched all six numbers from Tuesday’s draw – 09-19-34-44-51, Mega Ball: 24 – according to the California Lottery. However, staffers at Radio Alice @ 97.3, a sister property of CBS San Francisco, matched five of the six numbers, including the mega – earning them $13,525 from the pot.

The group from the Sarah and Vinnie morning show initially thought that they had won $300,000, but learned that their take would be much smaller.

Hosts Sarah Clark, Vinnie Hasson and crew members Hooman, Icky, Uzette, and Jamie spent more than $200 on tickets Tuesday. Clark purchased the winning ticket in Mill Valley. They turned in their ticket Wednesday afternoon.

LISTEN TO THEIR REACTION:



47 tickets matched five numbers without the mega. Those tickets will each fetch roughly a quarter of a million dollars.

The pot for Friday has now grown to an estimate of $500 million. It will easily be the largest pot in the history of the game, surpassing the $390 million jackpot split in March 2007.

The odds of winning the jackpot were approximately one in 176 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

(Copyright 2012 by CBS San Francisco. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

