Movie Review: Jonah Hill Takes Us Back To 'Mid 90s' Culture With A Great Film!

Jonah Hill writes an directs a nostalgic masterpiece that centers around skat culture. Mid 90s is set in 1990s Los Angeles where 13-year-old Stevie spends his summer navigating between a troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Mid 90s stars Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges, Katherine Waterston, and is directed by Jonah Hill.