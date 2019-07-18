VIDEO: Sarah and Vinnie Learn About PowerPoint Dating!
Would you present on behalf of your single friend?
July 18, 2019
Kids these days are dating by any means necessary, including Tinder, sliding into DMs, single-person adventure groups, and now via PowerPoint!
Presenters have just three minutes to explain why their friend, who’s sitting beside them, would make a great date.
One potential dater says “having a friend do it, you get [to show people] a different side of yourself.”
Who would you want to present on your behalf or how would you make the best PowerPoint for your single friend?