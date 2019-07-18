VIDEO: Sarah and Vinnie Learn About PowerPoint Dating!

Kids these days are dating by any means necessary, including Tinder, sliding into DMs, single-person adventure groups, and now via PowerPoint!

Presenters have just three minutes to explain why their friend, who’s sitting beside them, would make a great date.

One potential dater says “having a friend do it, you get [to show people] a different side of yourself.”

Who would you want to present on your behalf or how would you make the best PowerPoint for your single friend?